Exhibit at Patriot Place raising awareness about mental health and suicide

FOXBORO, Mass — September is Suicide Prevention Month and as it wraps up an exhibit is opening at Patriot Place to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.

‘Send Silence Packing’, is put on by the group ‘Active Minds’. In partnership with the New England Patriots Foundation and KyleCares, the exhibit tells the stories of young lives lost to suicide to encourage youth and young adults to foster open conversations about their mental health, share suicide prevention resources, and decrease stigma around mental health challenges.

The all-day program opens at 9 a.m. at Gilette Stadium.

The stories will be told in 100 backpacks that will be on display. The goal is to encourage young people to see the stories and to talk about what they are thinking and connect everyone to suicide prevention resources if needed.

The group says it’s really about removing the stigma around mental health challenges.

“For so long I think people have associated mental health challenges with weaknesses or some for cultural reasons, felt like it was something they could not talk about. Something that wasn’t supported. Something that was received negatively when you didn’t talk about it so that has created fear, that has created barriers,” said Jessica Mayorga one of the organizers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group