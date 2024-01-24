Teen hospitalized after tombstone falls on her in Beverly cemetery, police say

BEVERLY, Mass. — A teen was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night with a leg injury after authorities say a tombstone toppled on her.

Officers responding to a medical call at St. Mary’s Cemetery just before 7 p.m. found a teenage girl with a 3-foot high by 4-foot wide tombstone on top of her leg, according to Beverly Police.

The girl had allegedly attempted to sit on the headstone and slipped, causing it to fall on top of her.

Two officers at the scene were able to lift the heavy stone off of the teen’s leg.

She was transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment.

Beverly cemetery tombstone fall

