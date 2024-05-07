Essex County

Potential theft of flower pots from fallen Lynn Marine memorial prompts police investigation

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Lynn marine flower pots (Lynn Police Department)

LYNN, Mass. — Half a dozen large flower pots were removed from the memorial of a fallen U.S. Marine, and now police are looking into whether or not they were stolen.

Lynn Police say their Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the potential theft of 6 large flower pots from L/Cpl. Bradley Campus Memorial at Clark Street Playground.

Anyone with information about the missing flowers is asked to contact detectives at 781-477-3190.

Bradley J. Campus was born on February 15, 1962, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and was killed in a bombing at a Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, in October 1983.

