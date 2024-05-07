Potential theft of flower pots from fallen Lynn Marine memorial prompts police investigation

LYNN, Mass. — Half a dozen large flower pots were removed from the memorial of a fallen U.S. Marine, and now police are looking into whether or not they were stolen.

Lynn Police say their Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the potential theft of 6 large flower pots from L/Cpl. Bradley Campus Memorial at Clark Street Playground.

Lynn marine flower pots (Lynn Police Department)

Anyone with information about the missing flowers is asked to contact detectives at 781-477-3190.

Bradley J. Campus was born on February 15, 1962, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and was killed in a bombing at a Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, in October 1983.

