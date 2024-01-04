Police issue warning to Kia and Hyundai owners after string of car thefts in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are warning owners of specific vehicle brands to be on alert after several cars were stolen just days after Christmas.

Officers responding to the area of 1000 Loring Avenue around 1:19 a.m. on December 27 for a report of a stolen motor vehicle found that two Hyundais and one Kia had been taken, according to Salem Police.

Two of the cars were found in the immediate area, although no arrests were made. Police say the suspects smashed the windows to gain entry.

There has been an increase in Kia and Hyundai break-ins since 2021 due to trending social media videos that show how to manipulate the ignition and start the cars, according to law enforcement officials. These social media videos typically show the thieves driving the cars at dangerous speeds immediately after stealing them.

Police say parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas or in a garage are some ways to deter would-be thieves. If those options aren’t available, steering wheel immobilizers can also aid in protecting your vehicle.

For additional safety suggestions, authorities urge owners to contact their car dealer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group