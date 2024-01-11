Officer injured after cruiser swerves off roadway into telephone pole in Newbury

NEWBURY, Mass. — An officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after their cruiser veered off a roadway and into a telephone pole.

Newbury Police say the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Parker Street near the Newbury line at Scotland Road.

According to authorities, the officer was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Video shows the cruiser partially submerged in flood waters.

Crews are diverting eastbound traffic on Scotland Road to Highfield Road until the pole is repaired and the water on the roadway recedes.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

