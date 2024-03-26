Man with criminal history found camping in tree near Boxford school, police say

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Boxford school was ordered to shelter-in-place Tuesday morning after a man wanted on warrants was found camping in a tree on school grounds, according to authorities.

Boxford Police say they responded to the Masconomet Regional Middle/High School around 6:30 a.m. to do their usual sweeps of the areas around the campus. They became aware of a campsite up in a tree on school property along Interstate 95.

School officials were informed of the campsite and put the school in a shelter-in-place mode out of an abundance of caution.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Suspect with long criminal history found camping in tree near Boxford school, police say (Boxford Police Department)

According to Boxford Police Chief James Riter, 32-year-old Darren Devine, who was wanted on an outstanding bench warrant, was located at the campsite. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Devine had previously been arrested in Yarmouth on March 21 for two warrants, a felony and a misdemeanor. He was also charged with disorderly conduct for fleeing from officers in his attempt to evade arrest. Chief Kevin Lennon says he is well known to the law enforcement community and has been involved in several altercations with police, including an assault on a Provincetown Police officer in 2019.

Devine had been on the lam after skipping out on his arraignment for the March 21 arrest.

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Michael Harvey said Devine posed no credible threats to the students, faculty, or staff and never came into contact with any of them.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we are grateful for our partnerships with the Boxford, Middleton, and Topsfield Police Departments in this effort,” Harvey said. “An incident such as this can be upsetting to students, so I ask that you urge them to share their feelings with a trusted adult either in school or at home. Our School Resource Officer will be on campus throughout the school day and can be a source of support.”

Boxford Police believe the campsite may have been built as early as Friday, although they were unable to locate the person living their until Tuesday morning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group