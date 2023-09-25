Charges filed against DoorDash driver who allegedly followed GPS into body of water in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Mass. — A DoorDash driver went a little off-road trying to make a delivery in Middleton on Friday.

Officers responding to the area of Kenney Road around 11:40 a.m. found a panicked delivery driver who said their car was underwater in a wooded area, according to Middleton Police.

The driver said they were making a Dunkin Donuts delivery for DoorDash on Mill Street and were following the GPS when they began driving down a dirt road and somehow ended up in a body of water. The driver was able to escape the vehicle with the delivery order and walked to a nearby address to call for help.

Firefighters began searching the area and found the car down a dirt path behind 18 Kenney Road, still running and partially submerged in water.

The car was towed from the scene and didn’t appear to leak fluids into the body of water.

The driver requested to be transported to the hospital, according to police and will be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Officials say a request for immediate threat license suspension was filed with the RMV.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group