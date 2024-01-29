BOSTON — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a young Golden Retriever-mix who was found emaciated in the area of Newton Street and Clyde Street in Brookline.

The dog, named “Brooke” by MSPCA staff, was brought to Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday “in need of serious medical help,” the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement.

“This dog was in bad shape when she came to us,” said Mike Keiley, vice president of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division. “On a scale of one to nine, with one being extremely emaciated and nine being obese, she had a body condition score of one.”

Emaciated Golden Retriever-mix found in Brookline, MSPCA law enforcement seeking dog’s owner (MSPCA-Angell)

“She weighed about 10 pounds, when really she should weigh at least 20,” he said. “We put her on a defined refeeding program, and she’s been stabilizing since.”

“We’re optimistic that she may be able to leave the hospital early this week,” he said.

Brooke is extremely sweet, despite her situation, MSPCA staff said.

“It’s always hard to see loving animals like Brooke suffer so much,” Keiley said. “We want to know how it got to this point, and we need people’s help to do that.”

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is urged to call MSPCA Law Enforcement by calling 617-522-6008 or 800-628-5808 or online at mspca.org/tip, or by sending an email to Brookline Animal Control at animalcontrol@brooklinema.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

