‘Drivers might be seeing red’: Massachusetts gas prices climb nearly 20 cents in one week

BOSTON — Officials cite a switchover to summer blend fuel as the cause of a recent surge in gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price at the pump in Massachusetts is up 19 cents over last week for an average of $3.56 a gallon. The summer blend fuel has reportedly caused Northeast gas prices to jump by double digits.

Monday’s price is 27 cents higher than a month ago but 11 cents lower than the national average, which sits at $3.67.

“Drivers might be seeing red at the gas pump this week,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Despite the increase, experts say the pace of price increases could ease in the coming weeks due to softening gasoline demands, amongst other factors.

“It’s not unusual to see a lull in demand between the end of spring breaks and Memorial Day,” said Schieldrop. “Regional gasoline inventories are ahead of last year’s levels – and growing. And oil prices, which had been climbing since the start of the year, fell sharply last week after markets digested the latest developments in the Middle East and lackluster demand figures from China, the world’s largest oil importer.”

Region Current Price One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Massachusetts $3.56 $3.37 $3.29 $3.48 Rhode Island $3.59 $3.38 $3.28 $3.50 Connecticut $3.70 $3.50 $3.42 $3.59

For the latest information on gas prices across the country, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group