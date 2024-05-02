Driver injured in serious crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman suffered serious injuries after the car she was driving went off Interstate 93, rolled over and struck a tree.

Kristian M. Whittum, 23, of Hooksett, was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries following the crash on Tuesday, state police said Wednesday. Her condition was not known on Thursday.

At 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near mile marker 24.

At the scene, investigators determined a gold 2000 Toyota Corolla had exited the interstate on the right side and rolled multiple times before stopping after striking a tree.

At some point during the crash, the driver, Whittum, was thrown from the Corolla, state police said.

Multiple northbound lanes were closed near the area of the crash from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Hooksett Police and Fire departments.

All aspects of the crash are under investigation. Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Gazlay at 603-223-4381 or kevin.j.gazlay@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

