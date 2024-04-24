Driver grazed by bullet during road rage shooting on I-93 in Braintree, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass — State police are investigating after an apparent road rage incident caused a bullet to graze an uninvolved driver on Interstate 93 in Braintree Wednesday afternoon, a source tells Boston 25.

A law enforcement source tells Boston 25 the driver of a car traveling on the southbound side of Interstate 93 near Exit 6 in Braintree was hit by a bullet fired during a road rage incident on the opposite, northbound side of the highway around 2:50 p.m.

The man driving the struck vehicle in the southbound lane suffered an extremely minor injury and refused medical transport, a state police spokesperson says.

The left lane of I-93 southbound was closed while authorities investigated the shooting. All lanes had reopened by 5:00 p.m.

State police say they are working to identify the vehicles involved and interview potential witnesses. The investigation is being conducted by State Police patrols, detectives, crime scene technicians and ballistics experts.

