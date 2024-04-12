Dorchester man arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Brighton, police say

BOSTON — A 63-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trafficking fentanyl in the Brighton area, police said.

Ivan Singleton was arrested on drug trafficking charges near a housing development around 7:23 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He is charged with trafficking a Class A substance, distribution of Class B substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, and possession with intent to distribute a Class E substance. He was expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

On Wednesday evening, officers from the Boston Police Drug Control Unit were patrolling the area of the Fidelis Housing Development to address ongoing community complaints about drug-related activity there, police said.

Officers saw a woman pacing back and forth in the area near Melvin and Commonwealth avenues while making “multiple short phone calls” and looking down the street. A motor vehicle pulled up to the woman and she entered the front passenger seat, police said. After about two minutes, the woman got out of the vehicle and walked towards Fidelis Way.

Officers suspected a street level drug transaction and they stopped the woman. Police said officers recovered crack cocaine from the woman.

Police later stopped the suspect’s motor vehicle in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Sidlaw Road, police said.

Officers advised Singleton of the reason for the stop, and asked him to get out of the vehicle. Investigators recovered from Singleton a pill bottle containing two plastic bags believed to be fentanyl and crack cocaine, police said.

Police searched the vehicle and found approximately 17 grams of fentanyl, crack cocaine, various loose pills, digital scales, unused glass pipes, other drug paraphernalia, and $575 in U.S. currency, police said.

The female suspect will be summonsed to court for possession of class B.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

