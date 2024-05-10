Divers ‘trying to determine’ if person was in van pulled from river on North Shore, police say

SAUGUS, Mass. — A team of divers is “trying to determine” if a person was in a van pulled from a river on the North Shore on Friday morning, law enforcement officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of taillights visible in the Saugus River in the area of Ballard Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday launched a search with the help of Massachusetts State Police and Cambridge Fire Department dive teams, according to the Saugus Police Department.

“Due to the tides and sediment in the Saugus River, divers are still trying to determine if a person was in the vehicle,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.

The Cambridge Fire Dive Rescue Team described the response as an “extensive search.”

Video from the scene showed heavy police activity and a water search as crews scoured the area near Tom’s Bait & Tackle.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

