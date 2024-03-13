Deputy town clerk in small New Hampshire town arrested for improperly accessing DMV records

NORTHUMBERLAND, New Hampshire — A deputy town clerk in the small town of Northumberland has been arrested for improperly accessing Division of Motor Vehicle records, state police said.

Courtney McLain, 32, of Northumberland, was arrested on March 8 and charged with 14 counts of tampering with public records and 14 counts of computer related offenses, state police said.

An investigation found that McLain accessed Division of Motor Vehicle records “for the purpose of processing vehicle-related transactions, without proper credentials,” state police said.

The charges against McLain are Class A misdemeanors, which carry a maximum possible penalty of up to a one year in jail and a $2,000 fine for each offense.

McLain was released on personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned in a Lancaster courtroom on June 3.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to email Trooper Brandon Girardi at Brandon.M.Girardi@dos.nh.gov.

Northumberland is a small town in northern New Hampshire, north of Lancaster. The town’s population was 2,126 as of the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

