Dave’s Hot Chicken opening new Massachusetts location this week

BOSTON — Dave’s Hot Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location this week.

The late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation will open its newest restaurant at 123 Stuart Street in Boston on Friday.

The Stuart Street eatery will be open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Dave’s currently has more than 700 locations nationwide with restaurants across Massachusetts including Newton, Woburn, Boston (District Avenue), Saugus, Chelmsford, Braintree, and Framingham.

In May 2017, Dave’s was born when four friends scraped together $900 to purchase a fryer and started serving up tenders at their East Hollywood parking lot pop-up. Rapper and singer Drake took notice in 2021 and became a significant investor in the concept.

Technomic recently named Dave’s “America’s fastest-growing restaurant chain.”

