DA: Man intentionally ran down woman with car in road rage incident near Hopkinton pub

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he intentionally ran down a woman with his car in an apparent road rage incident near a pub in Hopkinton on Thursday night.

Ryan Sweatt, 36 of Milford, is slated to be arraigned Friday morning in Framingham District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation after he allegedly struck a 26-year-old woman with his car near the parking lot of Cornell’s Irish Pub on Hayden Rowe Street, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Sweatt was driving a Honda Civic on Route 85 when he became engaged in an apparent road rage incident with another vehicle around 6:30 p.m., Ryan and Bennett said.

“At some point, some of the occupants of the other vehicle, including the victim, exited the car. Sweatt subsequently made a U-turn at a high rate of speed and struck the victim in the roadway,” Ryan and Bennett said in a statement.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Hopkinton police with the ongoing investigation.

