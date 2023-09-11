DA: Man admitted to murdering woman with hammer in 1979 in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON — After more than four decades, police have arrested a man for murdering a woman with a hammer after he confessed to FBI agents, according to authorities.

John Michael Irmer, 68, of Portland, Oregon, was transported from Portland to Boston this weekend by detectives and is charged with murdering 24-year-old Susan Marcia Rose on October 30, 1979.

Police say Irmer walked into the Portland FBI field office last month and confessed to the killing.

On that night, Irmer said he met a red-haired woman, Rose, at a skating rink and walked her into 285 Beacon Street, which was being renovated. He allegedly said that shortly after entering the building he grabbed a hammer and struck Rose in the head, killing her, before fleeing to New York the following day.

A man was previously tried and found not guilty of her murder in June 1981.

FBI agents in Portland and members of the Boston Police Homicide Unit were able to verify that Rose was found murdered at 285 Beacon Street on October 30, 1979, from multiple blunt injuries of the head with fractures of the skull and lacerations of the brain. DNA samples from Irmer also proved to be a match with DNA samples preserved from the murder scene, according to police.

“This was a brutal, ice-blooded murder made worse by the fact that a person was charged and tried—and fortunately, found not guilty—while the real murderer remained silent until now,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “Nearly 44 years after losing her at such a young age, the family and friends of Susan Marcia Rose will finally have some answers.”

Rose had moved to Boston from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and was living on Dartmouth Street at the time of her death.

Irmer will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

