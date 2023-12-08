DA identifies woman found fatally shot in Brockton as warrant issued for man wanted in her death

BROCKTON, Mass. — Investigators have identified the young woman who was found fatally shot in a parked car in Brockton on Friday morning as the search for a man wanted in her death continues.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot outside of 17 Nason Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. found a female gunshot victim inside a parked car, according to the Brockton Police Department and Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office identified the woman as 22-year-old Stephanie Beatty, of Norwich, Connecticut.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help with tracking down 29-year-old Gelson Fernandes, of Brockton.

An arrest warrant charging Fernandes with homicide has been issued in connection with Beatty’s death.

“The victim and Fernandes were previously acquainted,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Fernandes’ whereabouts is urged to contact Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0200.

State police detectives assigned to DA’s office are assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

