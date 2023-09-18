DA identifies man who died after incident in stands during Patriots-Dolphins game at Gillette

FOXBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who died after an incident in the stands during Sunday night’s New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game at Gillette Stadium.

The man suffered an “apparent medical event” in the stadium’s 308/309 section during the fourth quarter of the game around 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office later identified the man as 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Mooney’s wife told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that her husband was a lifelong fan of the Patriots who had been a season-ticket holder for 30 years. She also described him as a “good dad” to their two adult sons.

The sequence of events that led up to Mooney’s medical incident remains unclear and the DA’s office said there are “no charges in place at this time.”

An autopsy is not expected to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday, the DA’s office noted.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Foxboro police with the investigation.

The death is separate from an incident involving another man at the game who suffered cardiac arrest and was saved by a pair of firefighters who administered CPR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

