DA identifies human remains found in woods in western Massachusetts

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified human remains that were found in the woods in western Massachusetts in late February.

The Great Barrington Police Department and the Berkshire State Police Detective were called to a wooded area near the Mahaiwe Cemetery on Feb. 23 after a man walking his dog stumbled upon the remains, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office over the weekend identified the remains as 47-year-old Sascha Cameron, of Great Barrington.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of Cameron’s body and is working to determine a cause of death.

There are no signs of foul play involved in Cameron’s death, the DA’s office noted.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

