DA: 2 men indicted for murder in decades-old killing of 15-year-old in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Two men have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the decades-old killing of a teenage boy in Fitchburg, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

Robert D’Lucca, 49, and Lawrence Calafell, 51, of Gardner, were indicted Friday by a grand jury on charges including one count of murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card in the 1993 death of 15-year-old Deondray Atwood, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

D’Lucca and Calafell allegedly opened fire on a car parked on Daniels Street with three teens inside, including Atwood, on Nov. 25, 1993.

Atwood died after being shot multiple times, while another passenger survived her gunshot wound injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured.

D’Lucca was charged in 1993 with the crime but wasn’t tried at the time after he was arrested in New York on separate murder charges, according to the DA’s office. He has been serving time at Sing Sing Correctional Facility since.

Following the indictment on Friday, Calafell was arrested without incident in Fitchburg by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

Calafell is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Worcester Superior Court. D’Lucca will be brought back to Massachusetts to face prosecution and arraigned on a future date.

State police Detectives assigned to the DA’s office assisted the Fitchburg Police Department with an investigation that ultimately led to the indictments.

Anyone with information about this case or any unresolved homicide case is urged to reach out to the Unresolved Homicide Unit at 508-453-7589 or WorcesterDAunresolved@mass.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group