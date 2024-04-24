Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse visits Mass. on research trip ahead of new restaurant opening

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse was recently spotted at a popular specialty food store in Massachusetts.

Lagasse, a native of Fall River, visited the city’s Portugalia Marketplace over the weekend.

“This afternoon, we had the great pleasure of hosting Fall River’s own, Emeril,” the marketplace wrote in an Instagram post.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Emeril Lagasse in Mass. (Portugalia Marketplace)

Lagasse was in Fall River with his team on a research trip for his soon-to-open 34 Restaurant & Bar in New Orleans.

“We had great conversations related to food, wine, and growing up in Fall River,” the marketplace added. “We are excited for Emeril and his team and he left us by saying, ‘It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon.’”

Portugalia Marketplace is a one-of-a-kind Portuguese specialty food grocer dedicated to promoting Portuguese culture and cuisine, the store’s website states.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group