Ceddanne Rafaela's salaries for 2030-32 can escalate as part of $50 million, 8-year Red Sox deal

BOSTON (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela’s salaries in the final seasons of his $50 million, eight-year contract with the Boston Red Sox could escalate depending on his finish in MVP voting or whether he becomes an All-Star.

Rafaela’s deal, announced Wednesday, includes a team option for 2032 that could make the agreement with the 23-year-old outfielder worth $62 million over nine seasons.

He receives a $2 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office. He gets $1 million salaries this year and next, $2 million in 2026, $3.5 million in 2028, $7.5 million in 2029, $10.5 million in 3030 and $13 million in 2031. The team option is for $16 million with a $4 million buyout.

Rafaela’s salaries for 2030-32 would increase based on accomplishments for the preceding season: $2 million for MVP, $1 million for second or third in the voting, $500,000 for fourth or fifth, $250,000 for sixth through 10th and $200,000 for making the All-Star team.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips for 2030-32.

Rafaela has played 41 major league games, batting .225 average with two homers, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases while playing center field, shortstop and second base.

He began this season with 35 days of major league service and likely would have been eligible for salary arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 season.

The long-term agreement superseded a one-year contract agreed to last month that called for a $743,500 salary while in the major leagues and $120,600 while in the minors.

