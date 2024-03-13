Car of Massachusetts woman missing since last week found in Maine, police say

ABINGTON, Mass. — A car that belongs to a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since last week was found in Maine without any sign of her, law enforcement officials said.

The Abington Police Department is working to track down Daniel “Fae” Barbone, 40, of Hanson, according to a missing person poster shared by Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday.

Barbone’s last known location was in the area of Williamstown, Massachusetts, on March 7, state police wrote in a Facebook post. Her black Ford Fiesta, with Massachusetts plate 259TB2, was reported to be parked on a street in Augusta, Maine, on that same day.

Missing Mass. woman Daniel "Fae" Barbone (Daniel "Fae" Barbone -- Massachusetts State Police)

Barbone is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last said to be wearing a light blue sweater and black leggings.

State police noted that Barbone is known to frequent the Island Pond Campsite in Maine’s North Woods.

Anyone with information on Barbone’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Abington Police Department at 781-878-3232.

