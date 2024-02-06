‘Can’t do it forever’: Norwood Police Chief Brooks retiring after nearly 50 years in law enforcement

NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood Police Chief William Brooks announced Monday that he plans to retire after nearly 50 years of working in law enforcement.

“I still love my job, but I cannot do it forever and so I have always known that I need to choose a time to depart when a smooth leadership succession can occur at the department,” Brooks said.

Brooks served as an officer for nearly 47 years, with the last 12 as Norwood’s chief of police. He’s been a member of the department for three decades.

“It has been an honor to serve as a police officer this long, and an amazing privilege to serve as Norwood’s chief of police,” Brooks added. “I’d like to thank General Manager Tony Mazzucco and the Board of Selectmen for their support, as well as past selectmen who have served during my tenure, as well as the late John J. Carroll.”

Brooks says he’ll call it a career in April.

GM Mazzucco said, “I’m happy Chief Brooks will be able to spend more time with his wonderful wife, Donna, and his children and grandchildren. We are forever grateful to the chief for his years of dedication to Norwood and his exemplary leadership of the department.”

Norwood will now conduct an internal search for its next police chief.

