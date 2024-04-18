Cancer outpatient unit at Good Samaritan Hospital temporarily closes, Steward Healthcare says

BROCKTON, Mass. — Steward Healthcare announced a temporary suspension of services at an outpatient cancer unit at Good Samaritan Medical Center on Thursday.

According to a Steward spokesperson, the hematology-oncology service is temporarily paused because the physician left, and will be re-opened as soon as the position gets filled. Infusion patients of the independent physician practice, SMG Regional Hematology Oncology at Brockton, are being referred elsewhere.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says they are aware of the suspension of services and are in communication with the practice and Steward to ensure patients have access to treatment and services.

The practice was not operated by Good Samaritan Medical Center, according to authorities.

Steward Healthcare says all inpatient services remain intact and have not been interrupted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

