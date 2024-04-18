Local

Cancer outpatient unit at Good Samaritan Hospital temporarily closes, Steward Healthcare says

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BROCKTON, Mass. — Steward Healthcare announced a temporary suspension of services at an outpatient cancer unit at Good Samaritan Medical Center on Thursday.

According to a Steward spokesperson, the hematology-oncology service is temporarily paused because the physician left, and will be re-opened as soon as the position gets filled. Infusion patients of the independent physician practice, SMG Regional Hematology Oncology at Brockton, are being referred elsewhere.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says they are aware of the suspension of services and are in communication with the practice and Steward to ensure patients have access to treatment and services.

The practice was not operated by Good Samaritan Medical Center, according to authorities.

Steward Healthcare says all inpatient services remain intact and have not been interrupted.

Steward Healthcare blasted at federal hearing as ‘the personification of an absence of morality’
Steward Health Care strikes deal to sell its nationwide physician network to Optum

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read