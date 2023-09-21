BU examining practices after Center for Antiracist Research lays off employees

BOSTON — Boston University is examining practices at its Center for Antiracist Research after the organization recently laid off a number of employees just three years after opening in the hope of altering the nation’s discussion of racial inequality.

BU says the school received complaints after the center’s head, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, laid off more than half the center’s staff, the Boston Globe reports.

The complaints are based on the center’s “culture and its grant management practices,” Boston University officials told Boston 25 News.

In addition to an ongoing examination into the center’s grant management practices, BU says the inquiry will be expanded to include the Center’s management culture and the staff’s experience with it.

“We recognize the importance of Dr. Kendi’s work and the significant impact it has had on antiracist thinking and policy,” a BU spokesperson said. “Boston University and Dr. Kendi believe strongly in the Center’s mission, and while he takes strong exception to the allegations made in recent complaints and media reports, we look forward to working with him as we conduct our assessment.

In 2020, BU’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer Jean Morrison told Boston 25 that the academic center will study social and racial justice and Kendi will collaborate with faculty and students to gather data on racial inequality.

According to the Boston Globe, the layoffs come as the center plans to shift to a “fellowship model.”

