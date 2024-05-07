Local

Bruins’ defenseman Brandon Carlo’s day: Wife gives birth in morning, he scores goal in evening

By The Associated Press

Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy during third period of action in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette/AP)

SUNRISE, FL — Have a day, Brandon Carlo.

The Boston defenseman wasn’t with his team Monday morning for an excellent reason — his wife Mayson was giving birth to their son, Crew. It’s the couple’s second child.

With mother and baby doing well, Carlo flew to South Florida, arriving at Amerant Bank Arena later than the rest of his teammates and scored a second-period goal for the Bruins. Carlo scored with 21 seconds left in the second, getting his second goal of the playoffs and giving Boston a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Carlo also got an assist on the goal that sent Boston to Florida for Round 2. He helped set up David Pastrnak’s goal on Saturday night that gave Boston a series-winning goal to beat Toronto 2-1 in overtime of Game 7 of that Round 1 matchup.

