Brockton school committee meeting to discuss safety amid mounting violence at city’s high school

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton’s school committee will convene Tuesday night to once again discuss security at the high school.

Boston 25 News has extensively covered the safety issues that have plagued Massachusetts’ largest public high school, including pleas from officials for the National Guard to intervene.

School committee members say there has been a lot going on behind the scenes to secure the school in the past couple of weeks and Tuesday’s meeting should shed light on what steps will be taken. Earlier this month, the school adopted a new cell phone policy where students have to put all electronic devices in locked pouches before entering the classroom.

Officials are still waiting for those pouches to arrive, and say they may help quell some of the violence, where fights are often filmed at school. Just two weeks ago, a Brockton High School staff member was injured trying to break up a fight between students.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. According to the agenda, both Brockton’s mayor and its police chief are planning to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

