Crowds gather in Taunton to rally in support of Morton Hospital amid Steward Healthcare crisis

TAUNTON, Mass. — Patients, caregivers, and community groups rallied in downtown Taunton on Tuesday afternoon in support of Morton Hospital.

The hospital is one of nine owned by Steward Healthcare, which is in the midst of a crippling financial crisis. This puts the future of Morton Hospital in limbo, potentially leaving both staff and patients at risk.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell says she’s working with state and hospital officials to keep Morton’s in the Silver City.

“We are a city of 60,000 people that have been served by this hospital for 135 years and we support our hospital, we need our hospital,” she said.

The rally was hosted by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which plans to hold several more at different Steward-owned hospitals across the state throughout the week.

Boston 25 News has been reporting for months now how Steward Healthcare says it doesn’t have the money to keep them open, even after receiving $675 million in COVID-19 relief money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

