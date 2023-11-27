Boston’s Iconic Frog Pond opens for skating

BOSTON — A beloved Boston icon is back for the winter season.

The Frog Pond opens for skating on November 27 at 10 a.m.

The Frog Pond, managed by The Skating Club of Boston, is located in one of the oldest parks in the U.S. and is rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country.

The Frog Pond Skating Spectacular will be held on Thursday, November 30th at 5 p.m with the 82nd Annual Boston Common Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

