Boston 25 News is celebrating Boston’s Black History: The Path Forward with a 30-minute special. We’re highlighting local leaders and groups that are blazing a path forward for people of all backgrounds, from educating our students, to navigating the changing political landscape. Boston 25 News anchor Rachel Keller sits down with the President of Olin College about her mission to introduce more people of color to fields of science and technology. We also hear from the new president of the Boston City Council, about her Haitian-American upbringing and her push to put the council in the headlines for all the right reasons. We visit a Boston public high school that makes Black History part of the curriculum year-round, not just one month out of the year. And we’ll see how the CEO of The Boston Foundation is using his platform to make equity a priority in our region. See how different communities in our area are celebrating now!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group