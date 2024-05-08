Boston ranked as best city for basketball fans

BOSTON — NBA Playoff season is in full swing and Celtics fans are like no other fans in the world.

Boston recently ranked as the 2nd best city for basketball fans according to personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared more than 290 of the largest cities based on 21 key metrics, ranging from the performance level of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams to ticket prices to stadium accessibility.

The Boston Celtics have won 17 NBA championships. The Celtics also have one of the most engaged fans of any NBA team, based on Facebook and X (Twitter) followers.

In addition, the Celtics ranked as the second-most popular NBA team on The Athletic’s most recent NBA Fan Survey, and they are the fourth-most valuable team in the league, at over $4.7 billion.

Boston also has three Division 1 NCAA teams, the Northeastern Huskies, Boston College Eagles, and Boston University Terriers. None of these teams have taken home a national championship in basketball, but they’ve collectively brought Boston the 9th-most conference titles among the nearly 300 cities in our study, according to WalletHub.

Los Angeles took the top spot for basketball fans.

To view the full study, visit the link here.

