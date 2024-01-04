LOWELL, Mass. — The Tsongas Center in Lowell welcomed thousands of fans to the debut of the Boston Professional Women’s Hockey League who took on Minnesota in their first game of an abbreviated season.

“I feel excited and thankful that I’m here and it’s always so fun to watch hockey,” said Lana McHenry who plays hockey in Conway, New Hampshire.

McHenry and her mom are thrilled and made signs to show their excitement.

“And she’s so passionate that it’s here and there’s a future in it for her,” said Dawn McHenry of Conway, New Hampshire.

Fan favorite - Hillary Knight the newly named captain got a huge welcome. And so did former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron who dropped the first puck.

Especially young girl hockey players who say they now have an end game in sight.

“It makes me feel inspired that there are women hockey players that can play at this level,” said Greta Sheehan from Scituate.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Boston professional women’s hockey team hits the ice for first time in Lowell

Boston is one of six teams in the new league. The other teams are Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, and Minnesota. Part owner Stan Kasten says women’s hockey is catching on quickly.

“There’s no question if you watch women’s hockey you’re going to have an appetite for it,” said Stan Kasten who is a PWHL Advisory Board member.

“The fact this league exists and we’re putting women’s hockey on a platform where young girls can grow up and have a dream to believe into playing pro hockey – it’s incredible,” said Danielle Marmer, the team’s General Manager.

For young players, it is incredible and inspirational to see these women on the ice.

“Like when I’m older I want to be in the PWHL the Boston team,” said Sheehan.

The outcome of the first game was not what Boston wanted after losing 3-2 to Minnesota Wednesday night. But in this shortened season they still have 23 games left.

Next up they face off against Ottawa at home on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group