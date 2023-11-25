Woman suffers life-threatening injury after shooting in Hyde Park

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a woman suffered a life-threatening gunshot injury in Hyde Park Friday night.

Boston police officers responding to 30 Business Street around 10:11 p.m. found the woman suffering from her injuries and transported her to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made yet, Boston police say.

The scene was still active and under investigation as of 10:30 pm, a spokesperson for Boston police told Boston 25 News.

