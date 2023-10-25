Boston police ID man arrested in act of vandalism that left crucifix at cathedral with broken arms

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the man facing charges in connection with an act of vandalism at a landmark cathedral on Tuesday night that left a crucifix with broken arms.

Michael Patzelt, 37, of Attleboro, is slated to be arranged in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and malicious destruction of property, the Boston Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person who had knocked off a female victim’s headwear just after 6 p.m. learned that Patzelt proceeded to climb the cross and begin to swing and hang from it, breaking off several parts of the cross, including both arms of Jesus Christ, according to police.

The suspect broke both of the statue’s arms prior to officers arriving at the scene, but he was subsequently placed under arrest.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Boston said late Tuesday, “Unfortunately, the Cathedral experienced vandalism at the exterior crucifix.”

Photos captured by Boston 25 show both arms broken off the Jesus statue outside the cathedral at 1400 Washington Street.

“I have no information regarding why someone would take such an action. It’s now in the capable hands of the BPD,” the Archdiocese added.

A video shared with Boston 25 News showed a vandal, dressed in all green, yanking and swinging on the armless portion of the statue.

The Cathedral of the Holy Cross is the largest church in New England, measuring 364 feet in length, 90 feet in width, and 120 feet in height.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

