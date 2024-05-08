Boston plans summit series to address growing concerns about mental health among young people

BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission will host a summit series to address growing concerns about mental health among young people.

The commission’s Center for Behavioral Health and Wellness is hosting “Rise Up for Youth Mental Health: Bridging Gaps and Sparking Change” on May 13, May 28, and June 3 in South Boston.

Boston youth ages 14 to 18, parents and caregivers, and school-based mental health care providers and after-school providers, may attend the summit, officials said. The summit will have mental health resources, activities, food, and giveaways.

“Ensuring that everybody has access to mental health supports and services is critical,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re determined to support youth who are struggling with their mental health, and I hope that people will attend these events to spark these necessary conversations and share how we as the City can better show up for our youth.”

Through discussions and activities, participants will be given the opportunity to identify gaps in youth mental health services and propose solutions, including reviewing the pathway from school to afterschool to home.

“More people are struggling with their mental health and well-being than ever before, and we as a city are invested in addressing this challenge,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the commissioner of public health and executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a statement. “These summits are one of many ways that we are working together to better understand mental health needs and hopefully improve outcomes. We want to ensure that our work is grounded in what youth, parents, and caregivers want and need.”

The planned summit comes after a public mental health report released in March showed a notable increase in Boston Public School students who are feeling persistent sadness and hopelessness, and more high schoolers who are reporting suicidal thoughts, officials said.

According to the report, currently more than 40 percent of Boston Public Schools students report feeling persistent sadness and hopelessness, up from 27 percent in 2015. Students who are marginalized or identify as female or LGBTQ+ are more prone to experiencing these sad and hopeless feelings, officials said.

“It is clear that Boston needs to develop more mental health services, especially those that address the unique needs of Black, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, and other underserved communities. We’re looking at innovative and practical ways to achieve this, and these summits will develop our strategy to improve youth mental health,” Dr. Kevin Simon, the Boston Public Health Commission’s chief behavioral health officer, said in a statement.

Officials said the goal of the summit is to create a supportive environment where participants can openly discuss the challenges facing youth.

Participants who register and attend will also receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last.

The event schedule is below:

May 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – For youth ages 14-18

May 28 from 3 p.m. to7 p.m. – For parents and caregivers of youth ages 14-18

June 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – For school mental health providers and after-school providers

For event registration and more information, visit this website.

