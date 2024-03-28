Boston charter school dismissed early due to social media threats of fighting, officials say

BOSTON — A Dorchester charter school was dismissed early on Thursday due to threats of violence after school, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Neighborhood House Charter School (NHCS) said the high school was let out at 12:40 p.m. due to social media chatter regarding fighting incidents that have taken place at Shawmut MBTA Station. Dismissal proceeded calmly and without incident.

School officials say this was a proactive measure made out of an abundance of caution and that there have been no incidents of violence on the NHCS campus. A school spokesperson also said most of the violent incidents involved students and youths from the broader community.

Boston Police, Transit Police, as well as school administrators, are working collaboratively to address the issues at Shawmut.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

