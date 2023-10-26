In response to the shootings that killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins have established a fund to benefit the victims and their families.

The club is pledging a minimum of $100,000 to the family

“The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation are heartbroken by the tragic and horrifying events in Lewiston, Maine, on October 25. Maine is a special part of the Bruins family and our hearts are with those affected by this terrible tragedy,” the organization said in a statement on their website.

Those who wish to contribute can donate by visiting TheMaineFund.org or by clicking this link.

Fans can also participate in the Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle during the matchup against the Anaheim Ducks at the TD Garden on Thursday night. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards benefiting those affected by the shootings. Click this link to buy a 50/50 raffle ticket.

The Bruins and Ducks will also be auctioning off sticks signed by players wrapped in blue tape representing the state of Maine. To place a bid on the sticks, click this link.

Boston Bruins create fund to benefit victims of shootings in Lewiston, Maine (Boston Bruins)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

