Boston-based Wayfair announces opening date for 1st large-format store

BOSTON — Boston-based online home furnishings retailer Wayfair on Thursday announced the opening date for its first large-format store.

The inaugural Wayfair store, spanning 150,000 square feet, will begin welcoming customers in Wilmette, Illinois, on May 23.

The store is a one-stop shop for all things home, including furniture, decor, housewares, and improvement products for any style space, or budget, according to the retailer.

Wayfair said the store also has an onsite restaurant.

First Wayfair store

It wasn’t immediately clear if Wayfair plans to open other brick-and-mortar locations in the future.

In January, Wayfair announced that it was eliminating 13% of its global workforce.

In a note addressed to “Fellow Wayfairians,” the digital home goods retailer’s CEO and Co-Founder Niraj Shah said that the company is getting rid of 1,650 team members. This comes after Shah cut about 870 employees in 2022.

Shah said that the job cuts come with a focus on streamlining business and cutting out layers of management, including senior people in areas that have had “too much time.”

Wayfair announced that it generated $12 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023.

