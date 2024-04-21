Body pulled from Concord River in Lowell

Police were called to the Concord River in Lowell Saturday afternoon after a body floated to the surface Saturday.

According to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, an initial investigation suggests that the body of the man was brought to the surface by a machine being used to clean debris from the river.

“It appears the body had been submerged for an extended period of time,” the DA’s office said.

The case will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to ID the body and determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

