Blue Line closures extend to the end of the month to finish track work, MBTA says

The MBTA announced they’re extending planned closures for two days to finish part of their Track Improvement Program.

The Blue Line work, which began on April 17, will extend to April 30 after officials initially anticipated construction being completed on April 28. Since mid-April, crews have performed track construction, truck pad construction, rail replacement, tie replacement, surface line and tamping, and plate securing, among other critical work, according to transit officials.

The additional 48 hours, they say, will allow crews to lift 16 speed restrictions currently in place.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety and reliability of our transit system for our riders,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Understanding that the conditions of our infrastructure have impacted riders for far too long, the Track Improvement Program was established to deliver these critical repairs sooner, removing speed restrictions while performing additional state of good repair work in parallel.”

Alternative transportation options are available at MBTA.com/BlueLine.

“We are committed to performing this work on the Blue Line safely and properly and thank the public and the community at large for their patience as we give our teams and contractors the time they need to complete this long deferred work,” Eng said.

The Track Improvement Program is part of a federal safety review for the entire MBTA system, initiated in 2022.

