Bill Belichick responds to report that Patriots plan to move on from him at end of season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday took questions about a report that said team owner Robert Kraft plans to move on from him at the end of the season.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran on Monday reported that the team concluded it would part ways with Belichick after the 2023 season following New England’s dismal 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 12.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made,” Curran said. “They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year, there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons...You don’t fire Bill Belichick during the season. It’s just not going to happen.”

During his weekly Wednesday media availability, a reporter asked Belichick, “Speaking obviously for yourself in your understanding, do you know anything about Robert not asking you back next year?”

“I’m getting ready for Kansas City. That’s what I’m doing,” Belichick said.

Belichick, who has manned the New England sideline since 2000, was also asked if he wanted to keep coaching.

“Yeah, I’m getting ready for Kansas City,” Belichick simply said.

Belichick again deflected when he was asked about his future in New England, saying, “I’m getting ready for Kansas City.”

Belichick has already solidified himself as arguably the best coach in NFL history, guiding the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories while cementing the franchise as one of the best dynasties the sport has ever seen.

The Patriots will watch this year’s NFL postseason from home after officially getting eliminated from contention this past weekend.

New England is a lowly 3-10 heading into their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

