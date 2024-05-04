Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after car accident in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, NH — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after a car crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Saturday.

Police in Hudson say a Chevy Malibu was turning left onto Connell Street from Library Street around 4:35 p.m. As the car made the turn, a cyclist traveling north crashed into the passenger side of the Malibu.

Hudson police, fire and witnesses began to administer life-saving measures to the injured cyclist. He was taken to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he is in the intensive care unit, police say.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, Hudson police say.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Concord police at (603) 886-6011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

