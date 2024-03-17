Beloved former Celtic Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA

The King of the Fourth has come to make another run at the throne.

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to a report by NBA insider Shams Charania.

IT is back: 11-year vet and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas averaged 33 points on 45 percent 3-point shooting for Salt Lake City in the NBA G League, scoring 30 in four games. pic.twitter.com/4XrKEINKut — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2024

Thomas, who hasn’t suited up for an NBA game since 2022, recently joined the Utah Jazz’ G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 32.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in four games.

Thomas previously played 46 games for the Suns during the 2014-’15 NBA season before being traded to Boston.

Thomas’ late-game heroics made him a fan favorite in Boston and his ability to play through pain and the heartbreaking loss of his younger sister during the teams’s run to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals forever immortalized him in the hearts and minds of the fanbase.

After playing through the hip injury against the Washington Wizards, he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the postseason against the Cavaliers. He was then sent to Cleveland as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

He lost his stop-and-go speed after the hip injury and bounced around the league with most recent stops in Charlotte, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Phoenix currently sits at the 7th seed in the Western Conference.

Several former Celtics expressed excitement at Thomas’ latest opportunity.

The Isaiah Thomas comeback should be a Netflix Original 💯



Shoutout IT 🤝🏿 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 16, 2024

It’s about damn time they finally let my brother @isaiahthomas back in!!! This might be one of those “Stories” depending on what type of opportunity Vogel is going to give him!!! Carry on… 🏁🤞🏾💯 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

