Beloved former Celtic Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during their game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on April 07, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The King of the Fourth has come to make another run at the throne.

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to a report by NBA insider Shams Charania.

Thomas, who hasn’t suited up for an NBA game since 2022, recently joined the Utah Jazz’ G-League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 32.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in four games.

Thomas previously played 46 games for the Suns during the 2014-’15 NBA season before being traded to Boston.

Thomas’ late-game heroics made him a fan favorite in Boston and his ability to play through pain and the heartbreaking loss of his younger sister during the teams’s run to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals forever immortalized him in the hearts and minds of the fanbase.

After playing through the hip injury against the Washington Wizards, he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the postseason against the Cavaliers. He was then sent to Cleveland as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

He lost his stop-and-go speed after the hip injury and bounced around the league with most recent stops in Charlotte, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Phoenix currently sits at the 7th seed in the Western Conference.

Several former Celtics expressed excitement at Thomas’ latest opportunity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

