Belle of the Ball distributes prom dresses at no charge to high school junior and senior girls

BOSTON — Belle of the Ball cleans and distributes prom dresses and provides related accessories at no charge to high school junior and senior girls who would otherwise not have the opportunity to attend their school’s prom.

Belle of the Ball began in 2005 as a community relations initiative for Anton’s Cleaners. Jordan’s Furniture and Enterprise Bank have since joined as Corporate Partners and added promotional, logistical, and financial resources allowing Belle to Ball to grow into the program it has become today.

With a mission of ensuring that local high school juniors and seniors who otherwise would be unable to afford a dress can attend their high school proms feeling beautiful and confident.

Belle of the Ball is, on the surface a dress collection drive. But at its core, it is a powerful personal experience for each young woman who attends.

The referred participants often come from difficult backgrounds, both financially and emotionally. Over the years, participants of Belle of the Ball have reflected that it was a wonderful experience not because of how they looked in their dress, but because of the positive change in the way they felt about themselves.

Thanks to the generous outpouring of support from the community and sponsors, the program has grown from outfitting fewer than 100 girls at the Boutique Day, to inviting nearly 1,000 young ladies for an indulgent day of prom “shopping,” beauty tips, and prizes.

