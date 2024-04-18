Before you dig: State officials say call 811 to prevent a utility disaster

BOSTON — Thinking about doing some outdoor digging? State officials are reminding residents to call 811 before starting any projects to avoid a utility disaster.

“Utility accidents from damaged underground lines and pipes are both dangerous and costly,” state Department of Public Utilities said in a statement on Thursday. “Calling 811 is the best way to ensure a line won’t be hit when starting a new home project this year.”

Every digging project warrants a call to 811, officials warn. Examples of digging projects that require a call to 811 include installing a mailbox or fence, building a deck, installing a pool or basketball hoop, and planting trees and shrubs.

State law requires calling 811 at least three days before digging is to start. Accidentally striking an underground utility line can result in serious personal injury, property damage, and costly service disruptions for many. Additionally, failure to follow the provisions of the law and regulations can result in fines.

“Call 811: complying with the dig safe law is critical to preventing accidents, injury, and damage,” said Department of Public Utilities Commissioner Cecile Fraser. “No one wants to disrupt utility services or worse, become seriously injured when tackling an outdoor project. Calling 811 ensures safety for all.”

Gov. Maura Healey recently signed a proclamation announcing Dig Safe Awareness month across Massachusetts, joining with other states and utility companies around the country to remind excavators, contractors, and residents to be vigilant of utility lines when digging and to call 811 before starting any outdoor digging projects.

The public awareness campaign, spearheaded by the nonprofit Dig Safe Inc., reminds excavators, contractors, and residents to call 811 before starting any outdoor digging projects. 811 is the line for Dig Safe, an organization that notifies gas, electric, telephone, and cable companies about any intended digging project to ensure underground lines and pipes are not tampered with.

At no cost to the excavator, professional locators visit the requested dig site to mark the approximate locations of underground utility lines with flags, spray paint, or both.

Healey’s proclamation is among several ways the state is aiming to promote awareness of the free service that Dig Safe Inc. provides. State officials are also using road signs along Interstate 93, promoting trainings for first time offenders, emailing reminders to contractors, and sharing a digital toolkit to promote Dig Safe on social media.

Excavations are the leading cause of damage to underground utility infrastructure, officials said.

In 2023, the Department investigated 1,421 excavation-related incidents involving possible violations to utility infrastructure in Massachusetts.

In April 2021, emergency crews evacuated buildings in the Mill Street area in Lawrence after a two-inch high pressure gas line was struck by a construction crew.

For more information about 811 and safe digging practices, visit this state website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

