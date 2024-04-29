Crews battle heavy blaze at Onset home

WAREHAM, Mass. — Firefighters fought heavy flames in the back of an Onset home on Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to the area of 85 Fearing Street for a report of a house fire found smoke and flames shooting from the residence.

Drone video shows extensive damage to the roof and back side of the home.

Onset house fire

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

