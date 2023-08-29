Authorities identify bicyclist struck, killed by UPS truck in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a UPS truck in Newton on Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Watertown Street and Bridge Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Upon arrival, officers located 57-year-old Alex Bohm of Newton who had sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the UPS truck was traveling eastbound on Watertown Street turning left onto Bridge Street and that the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Watertown Street at the time of the crash.

The driver of the UPS truck remained on the scene.

“This news is deeply upsetting. At this difficult time, I am thinking first and foremost of the family and friends of the cyclist. I know people all across Newton will hold them in their thoughts,” Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said.

This is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

