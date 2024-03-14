Authorities identify 18-year-old homicide victim killed in daytime shooting in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass — Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was killed in a daylight shooting in Fall River Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Rock Street and Franklin Street around 11:40 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office says. Responding officers found 18-year-old Colus Jamal Mills-Good, of Fall River, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mills-Good was treated at the scene before being transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he succumbed to his injuries, the DA’s office says.

“The investigation into the homicide is extremely active and no further information about the facts of the probe can be disseminated at this time,” the Bristol County DA’s office said in statement. “If and when arrests are made, this office will send out a follow up media announcement.”

“The Department has activated post crime impact teams, who will remain in the immediate area for the next several days,” Fall River Police stated. “We have requested that our partners from the Massachusetts State mPolice Community Action Team expend some resources in the area as well.”

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Fall River Police at 508-324-2796. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling 508-672-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

